Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

As of Friday morning, six patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Patients with COVID-19 from this unit have been relocated to the COVID unit, Interior Health said in a release Friday afternoon.

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital.

Patients admitted after surgery will receive care on a different floor and 6 South is closed to admissions until further notice.

Interior Health said the hospital is safe to attend for appointments or emergency care, and self isolation is not required after visiting the hospital.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

“Our staff and physicians have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the hospital, which was no simple feat considering the number of communities served by RIH,” said medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton.

“Now we will work together to quickly contain this outbreak and support the staff and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

A team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with RIH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to ensure all measures are being taken to prevent transmission of the virus.


