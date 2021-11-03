Royal Inland Hospital is in downtown Kamloops at Columbia Street and Third Avenue. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Royal Inland Hospital is in downtown Kamloops at Columbia Street and Third Avenue. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops hospital

There are currently 19 cases associated with the outbreak

A fourth COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

There are currently 19 cases associated with the outbreak, located on Unit 5 South, including two staff and 17 patients.

Unit 5 South is a general medical ward. According to Interior Health, it “hosts a mix of all types of medical patients of all ages and conditions and doesn’t have a medical specialty, like some of the other units at RIH.”

The outbreak is the fourth at RIH since the onset of the pandemic. Previous outbreaks occurred in units 6 South and 6 North. The first was declared in January and lasted for 31 days. It resulted in 105 cases among 69 staff members and 36 patients. Four patients died.

Twelve cases resulted from the other two outbreaks combined.

Throughout the four outbreaks, Interior Health has maintained it is safe to visit the hospital for regular appointments or emergency room visits.

