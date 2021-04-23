COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Ten residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus and one person has died

Interior Health (IH) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort on Friday (April 23).

According to IH, 10 residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus, while one person has died.

Those who were in close contact with the infected individuals are monitoring for symptoms and have been directed to self-isolate. Contact tracing is in place and additional testing is being conducted.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data shows health officials recorded 242 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan during the period of April 11 to 17. There have been 10,365 cases of COVID-19 recorded across the Interior Health region since the pandemic started. Currently, 796 active cases in the region.

