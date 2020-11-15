Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One staff member at the Village by the Station has tested positive for COVID-19

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton.

The health authority has determined one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

No residents are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, IH stated in a press release Sunday (Nov. 15).

IH says they will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols — including a temporary pause in visits to the care home — have been implemented.

IH is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure they are also taking appropriate precautions such as self-isolating.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in the Interior Health region.

The Village by the Station is a privately owned and operated care home with 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds. It is located at 270 Hastings Avenue.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What the end of the Trump era could mean for Canadian Conservatives

Just Posted

The Kamloops Storm (dark jerseys) spoiled the North Okanagan Knights’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener Sunday, Nov. 15, with a 3-2 overtime win at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Morning Star - file photo)
Storm spoil North Okanagan Knights’ home opener

Kamloops scores 3-2 overtime win Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nor-Val Sports Centre

Earth Strike Vernon will lead Fly Your Flag Day for Vernon School District students in relation to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, Nov. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon activists to hold flag rally

Earth Strike Vernon invites Vernon School District students to Fly Your Flag Day Monday, Nov. 23

North Okanagan Knights goalie Jacob Dubinsky made 28 saves in his KIJHL debut, but it wasn’t enough as Dubinsky and the North Okanagan Knights fell 7-5 to the Heat in Chase in North Okanagan’s regular-season opener Saturday, Nov. 14. (Twitter photo)
Chase Heat rally past North Okanagan Knights

Hometown Heat score three times in final 14 minutes for 7-5 KIJHL win

The Shuswap District Arts Council is offering an exciting opportunity to local artists for the coming year. (Pixabay Image)
Shuswap District Arts Council offers online residency

The goal of the residency is the support of artists in the advancement of their practice.

Sicamous Eagles games this season will streamed at www.hockeytv.com (Sicamous Eagles/Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles win regular season opener

The Eagles beat the Golden Rockets on the road on Nov. 13.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One staff member at the Village by the Station has tested positive for COVID-19

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)
Legal beach drinks could return to Penticton next summer

Penticton was one of three B.C. communities to allow open alcohol in some public spaces this summer

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla forecasts 30–40 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday. (File photo)
Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

30–40 centimetres of snow expected through Sunday evening

Penticton Vees forward Jacob Quillan celebrates his Okanagan Cup-winning overtime goal with teammate Connor Bouchard as the Vees edged the Vernon Vipers 3-2 in the B.C. Hockey League exhibition tournament finale Saturday, Nov. 14, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Penticton Vees capture Okanagan Cup overtime thriller

Jacob Quillan scores 74 seconds into OT as Vees edge Vernon Vipers 3-2 in BCHL tourney final

Most Read