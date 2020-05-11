The 26th annual edition of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day car show has been cancelled because of COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

The old cars and trucks will be staying in their garages.

The North Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada has cancelled its 26th annual fundraising show which was set for Father’s Day, June 21, at the north end of the Village Green Centre.

“It’s due to COVID-19,” said club president Heather Pirinen, owner of a 1988 Chrysler LeBaron. “We want to keep everybody safe. Our event usually attracts about 5,000 people, and the province hasn’t opened up those restrictions as of yet.”

The show features club members displaying their vintage automobiles, and it raises funds which the club puts back into the community, making donations of product and equipment to the auto shop classes at Vernon School District high schools.

Asked if they might reschedule the show to later in the year, Pirinen said it’s not likely.

“It’s not really feasible,” she said. “Everybody will be doing stuff when the restrictions are fully lifted, and we don’t take our cars out in the winter.”

The club did get together recently with 14 members pulling out their rides for a drive-by of Vernon seniors homes.

“The vehicles were decorated with hearts, bows and ribbons,” said Pirinen. “The residents were notified beforehand so they were able to watch.”

Pirinen said the club plans to hold its Father’s Day car show in 2021.

