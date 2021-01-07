COVID-19 positive test reported at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary

A notice advising parents that someone at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary tested positive for COVID-19 went out on Jan. 6. (File photo)

Members of the Eagle River Secondary community were notified on Jan. 6 that someone at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice sent out to parents states the individual who tested positive for the virus was at the school on Jan. 4 and 5 but is now isolating at home.

ERS principal Mark Marino said the school is following directions from Interior Health.

The notice to parents states that the health authority is performing contact tracing. Interior Health will determine if anyone else at the school was in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious. The health authority will determine if anyone else needs to self isolate.

The notice from the school states that those who are contacted by Interior Health should follow their advice. Anyone not contacted by the health authority can be assured that their child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

In the meantime, the notice states that students should continue coming to school while contact tracing is underway. Daily health checks and screening for COVID-19 symptoms are also being recommended.



