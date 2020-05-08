Hand sanitizer, gloves and masks are among the items in COVID-19 recovery kits being put together for businesses by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce. (Pixabay Image)

COVID-19 recovery kits to be available for Sicamous businesses

Supplies such as masks and gloves being provided by chamber, instructional videos coming

The impact of the COVID-19 virus on businesses is undeniable, with some closed for weeks and others that operate seasonally facing a rocky reopening.

As businesses reopen, the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce is setting up to provide supplies making their operations safer from the effects of the virus.

Using funds saved due to the cancellation of large public events, the District of Sicamous created a $40,000 business relief and economic stimulus fund which is being administered by the chamber.

For those businesses that have been able to stay open or are starting up for the year as summer begins, the chamber has put together a COVID-19 recovery kit. The kit includes items which businesses will need to stay up and running while the virus remains a pressing concern. Touchless hand sanitizers are being provided along with gloves and reusable masks for staff. Waste receptacles and COVID-19 specific signage is also being provided.

Read More: More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

Read More: Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Chamber executive director Sheila Devost said the kits will be provided based on need and availability of supplies. She said they would be adding to the kit based on feedback from businesses; local suppliers will be used for the contents of the kit whenever possible.

“In addition to the kit, we will be filming a series of videos, demonstrating the healthy practises and safe distancing measures Sicamous is implementing as we adapt to a new way to move through our community and prepare to welcome visitors once again,” Devost said.

Devost said business owners looking for more information may contact her at 250-574-3522 for more information or to make suggestions for the recovery kits.

Read More: Mirella Project: Salmon Arm group stays enthusiastic, full of hope for future

Read More: Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach
Next story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

Just Posted

COVID-19 recovery kits to be available for Sicamous businesses

Supplies such as masks and gloves being provided by chamber, instructional videos coming

Salmon River flood watch causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

School District #83 will be asking parents if they want more direct instruction for students

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

Jim Hall releases Tower Tales, an autobiographical flight spanning 27 years

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read