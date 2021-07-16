COVID-19 restricted many activities but not building in Salmon Arm

Although 2021 has been a tough year in many ways, Salmon Arm council spoke enthusiastically of one occurrence. The city’s building statistics are on the rise.

“I’d just like to congratulate staff on the development,” Coun. Chad Eliason remarked at council’s July 12 meeting. “I know there are some big projects coming in this year and we might see another record building year here in town.”

Eliason said what he’s really pleased about is the balanced growth.

“There are 31 houses, lots of multi-family, with growing commercial and institutional. We’re seeing growth in all sectors, which is exciting for Salmon Arm, not just being led by one thing…”

The statistics he was referring to are from January through June 2021.

Along with 31 new single family homes, there were building permits issued for five multi-family developments and two additions to multi-family, 11 miscellaneous additions to commercial, three new industrial and three additions to institutional.

The total value of all the permits was $29 million, up from $23 million for the same period in 2020.

Mayor Alan Harrison added his appreciation for the development and planning department, and the “very balanced building statistic.”

Read more: Second building in Salmon Arm affordable housing development opens

Read more: Building permits boom in Salmon Arm during January 2021

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armdevelopment