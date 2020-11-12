Curlers aim to button up a win at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre in March 2018. (File photo)

Curlers aim to button up a win at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre in March 2018. (File photo)

COVID-19: Salmon Arm Curling Centre requests city help to stay financially healthy

Council to consider request for $60,000 over three years during budget deliberations

Although the Salmon Arm Curling Centre was making ends meet during the 2019/2020 season, COVID-19 has added its own spin to finances.

Donna Shultz, Bob Genoway and Doug Murray came to the city’s public budget meeting on Nov. 9 to provide an update on the centre as well as make a request for financial assistance.

Council heard that due to the coronavirus pandemic, curling membership in the 2020/2021 season is down 30 per cent. To add to the declining revenue, there was no rental income from the facility during the off-season, combined with decreased rental income now. At the same time, cleaning costs have increased.

Shultz pointed out the club has come a long way during its more than 100 years.

The history goes back to 1912 when the city fixed up the south wing of a stock shed located on the fall fair property and curling began ‘inside’ in Salmon Arm. It wasn’t until 1931 that a designated two-sheet facility was built.

The club incorporated as a society in February 1947. In 1954 a new four-sheet curling rink was constructed with volunteer labour. It was located downtown where the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union now stands, but burned down in 1976. Construction of the current Salmon Arm Curling Centre began in 1977. Curling in the new building, which boasts six sheets, began in 1979.

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Cold snap!

Read more: Shuswap rink sweeps to seventh spot in U18 Curling Championships

The club built and owns the building, but leases the land from the city. The club paid rent until 2002 when the lease was reduced to $1 in keeping with other city recreation facilities.

The upstairs of the building can seat 150 during non-COVID times and can be rented for dances and other events. During normal years, the club holds about eight bonspiels or funspiels, attracting out-of-town teams. Cameras at both ends of the ice enhance the experience for spectators.

Shultz stressed that the club accommodates people with fewer financial resources and no one is turned away.

Last year the club had 408 curlers, ages nine to 90-plus. This season the number of active curlers is down to 285. No major bonspiels or school programs can be held.

Genoway, general manager, said the board of directors formed a COVID-19 committee early on to create a plan for operating safely, so the curling centre was one of the few able to open Oct. 1.

Although costs have been cut by using volunteers in several capacities, grants have been received and fees have been raised, the projected revenue shortfall could be as high as $50,000.

“We’re in a tough state right now, we need help. Once we get through that, we’ll be sustainable again,” Genoway said.

Read more: Salmon Arm rinks have strong showing in bonspiels

Read more: Salmon Arm curlers capture provincial masters title

Read more: 2028 Video – Cinematic curling

Murray explained the curling club is requesting $20,000 for the next three years to keep operating.

He noted if the curling centre didn’t open, it would still cost the club $30,000 to keep doors closed.

He said the club recently upgraded its ice-making plant at a cost of $200,000 so it wouldn’t become a hazard such as happened in Fernie.

For the future, he pointed out the roof is nearing the end of its life. The club will investigate solar power in hopes of decreasing its large hydro bill, much like the city’s arts centre is doing.

Council decided to forward the funding request to budget deliberations, which take place Jan. 18, 2021.

Coun. Kevin Flynn pointed out that because of COVID-19 and other reasons, neither the 2021 nor the 2022 city budget will be easy.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armbudget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day
Next story
Video: Okanagan hunters get close look at curious mountain goat

Just Posted

Curlers aim to button up a win at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre in March 2018. (File photo)
COVID-19: Salmon Arm Curling Centre requests city help to stay financially healthy

Council to consider request for $60,000 over three years during budget deliberations

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

thunderstorm.
Morning Start: There are around 2,000 thunderstorms happening on Earth at all times

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

A new 104-foot, tandem-axle, aerial-platform truck, built by Rosenbauer, is being purchased for the Salmon Arm Fire Department and will look similar to this one. (Image courtesy of Salmon Arm Fire Department)
Salmon Arm Fire Department to double its reach with new $1.5 million ladder truck

Fire chief says features such as platform atop ladder will increase safety for rescuers and rescued

Patti New and son Adam hosted a small gathering of neighbours on Remembrance Day for a ceremony honouring those who served their country. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident hosts home-based Remembrance Day ceremony

Neighbours gathered on street to honour those who served their country

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

B.C. Emergency Health Services primary care paramedic Em Funk shows off the personal protective equipment their team uses whenever they are dealing with a suspected case of COVID-19 while on the job. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

Eight B.C. Emergency Health Services Members have tested positive for COVID-19

NRGH. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sees first COVID-19 outbreak after staff test positive at Nanaimo hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)
Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Lucas and Travis Boychuk’s film follows their journey building their dream resort

Most Read