City council to determine immediate future for city facilities come March 18.

COVID 19: Salmon Arm schedules meeting to plan future for city facilities

Economic development provides resources, urges businesses to fill out important survey

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Salmon Arm Council will be looking at its city-run facilities.

Council has announced it will be holding a meeting on Wednesday morning to decide what the facility plans should be. The meeting will take place March 18 at 8 a.m. in council chambers. The public is welcome to attend.

Council will also be holding an in camera meeting at 7 a.m. on the same topic. Information on the facilities will be publicized following the public meeting.

Regarding other responses to the pandemic, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) is offering free access to equipment as well as a list of resources for local businesses and their employees.

“If your business needs access to space and AV equipment for virtual meetings, the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU can help,” states a news release from SAEDS. “For the upcoming month, we will make our meeting rooms and board room available at no cost to any Salmon Arm businesses and/or community organizations needing access to wifi/AV equipment for online meetings. Please contact us at 250-833-0608 or info@saeds.ca to inquire about availability.”

Economic development manager Lana Fitt said SAEDS’ focus is to gather and provide information regarding resources and high-level support programs for businesses. Updates will be provided on the SAEDS website and businesses can sign up to receive them regularly.

Fitt said SAEDS will also be holding weekly community round-table sessions, probably soon to be held virtually, to look at implications for businesses as well as longer-term planning to make sure Salmon Arm is well-positioned following the pandemic.

Fitt also urges businesses to fill out a four-minute survey from the BC Chamber of Commerce and partners that will inform how the federal and provincial governments develop programs to aid businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

The resource list SAEDS has provided includes two provided by British Columbia Economic Development Association to support businesses.

One is a planning guide: Planning for Coronavirus: A Guide for Businesses and Organizations

The other is: Coronavirus: Workplace and Employer Resources and Suggestions

Some additional links for employers to consult in their decision-making processes regarding COVID-19 include: Interior Health; BC Centre for Disease Control; Health Canada; and the World Health Organization.

If you’re looking for educational materials and workplace posters related to airborne illnesses, the economic development society suggests: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Education Centre for valuable resources.

Recommendations for employers regarding COVID-19 can be found at Worksafe BC .

Another planning resource is the interim economic outlook report from The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEDC), providing a view of the world economy in response to COVID-19. There is also information regarding BDC support programs for entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic.

Employees who are in quarantine and want to waive the one-week EI sickness benefits’ waiting period should call the new dedicated toll-free phone number at 1-833-381-2725.

For for more business or employment information, you can reach SAEDS at 250-833-0608 or email: bsc@saeds.ca.


