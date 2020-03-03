COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Local detachment sees increase in calls for service, thefts from vehicles
Prescription drugs stolen in incident at downtown business
Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours
Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.
Welcome Shuswap by Linda Franklin, Shuswap Immigrant Services Society
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says
Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past
Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home
Starting in May the Air Canada Jazz service between Penticton and Vancouver will change
Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28
It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer
Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28
Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area
Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours
Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna
Team also called up two defencemen from the AHL and reassigned a forward to Utica
‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says
The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year
Your morning start for Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
With tournament success Salmon Arm Secondary team placed ninth in the province