COVID-19: South Okanagan community salutes frontline medical staff

The community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital, on Wednesday evening (April 1).

An entourage of vehicles proceeded through the community, to the hospital parking lot where they honked horns, blasted sirens and waved back to frontline workers at the emergency entrance.

The parade was made up of essential service workers from the RCMP, BCEHS, Fire Department, Search and Rescue, as well as city workers, members of the community.

Some vehicles had hearts taped to the windows, others had written messages on the side.

One message read, “Honk for the unsung heroes. Thanks to each and every one of you.”

Oliver mayor Martin Johansen said the parade was a great way to cheer on their essential workers.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “When you go out, you just feel a heightened sense of ‘I don’t want to touch anything, I’ve got to be careful’ and then you think about the people that are there working, and you just have some appreciation.

“You’ve got to have some appreciation for that. They’re putting themselves at risk being out in the public, and I think acknowledgement for that is tremendous.”

