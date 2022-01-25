Vernon’s Post Office has been closed three times in the last week due to staff shortages. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Post Office has been closed three times in the last week due to staff shortages. (Contributed)

COVID-19 staff shortages close Vernon post office 3x in a week

Canada Post says the situation is fluid across the country

Staff shortages have forced Canada Post to close it’s Vernon office three times in one week.

The 32nd Avenue office was closed early Jan. 17, with a sign posted on the door reading: ‘Due to COVID related issues we are closed for the remainder of the day for sanitization.’

Another closure took place Thursday, Jan. 20 and again Monday, Jan. 24.

“No real reason give to staff. But everyone has been told to leave the building,” an anonymous staff member said.

Canada Post said the situation in Vernon is fluid across the country and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks.

“With the rapidly changing situation regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant across Canada, we’re experiencing an impact on staffing,” said Eunice Machuhi, Canada Post media relations. “We’re responding by implementing contingency plans where necessary and adjusting our operations to serve Canadians.”

The mail delivery giant has a mandatory vaccination policy for staff, while also following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our people and the communities we serve,” Machuhi said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at third Vernon care home

READ MORE: Public health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada PostCoronavirus

Previous story
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street
Next story
Deer rescued after falling through ice on Vancouver Island lake

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council agreed at a Jan. 24, 2022 council meeting to sell a piece of city property in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council approves sale of city land in Salmon Arm industrial park to Northern Plastics

Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street

The next appearance in Salmon Arm court for Dorian Bell, 32, charged with dangerous driving causing death in a May 2021 crash in Sicamous, will be Feb. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged in crash that caused death of Malakwa woman changes plea to not guilty

A community park complete with over $100,000 of playground equipment is proposed for Eagle Bay. (File photo)
$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park