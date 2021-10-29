The Greater Vernon Ringette Association recently had some fun skating at Kal Tire Place in their costumes for Halloween practice. (Greater Vernon Ringette Association photo)

The Greater Vernon Ringette Association recently had some fun skating at Kal Tire Place in their costumes for Halloween practice. (Greater Vernon Ringette Association photo)

COVID-19 vaccinations required to skate in Vernon

City requirement following provincial regulations for recreation programs

You’ll need more than skates to hit the rink in Vernon.

The city now requires proof of double vaccination for all public skating participants 12 and older.

The change follows additional changes that were made to the B.C. Proof of Vaccination program and its application to recreation programming.

Those wanting to hit the ice will require their BC Vaccine Card and photo ID for all public skate sessions. Masks need to be worn inside recreation facilities at all times by everyone five and older but not while moving on the ice.

Recreation Services will update information on programs and activities online at gvrec.ca, as it becomes available.

“Recreation Services and the City appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as adjustments are made to remain in compliance with Health Orders and to keep citizens, visitors and staff members safe,” the city said in a press release Friday, Oct. 29.

