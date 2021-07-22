UBC Okanagan. (Black Press Media file)

UBC Okanagan. (Black Press Media file)

COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory to return to campus this fall: UBC Okanagan

The health risk is low for in-person classes, a university spokesperson said

UBC Okanagan (UBCO) will not be requiring students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be on campus this fall.

UBCO said that the health risk is low for in-person classes in the fall due to the expected number of partially and fully vaccinated individuals. It is also not recommended that post-secondary institutions do not introduce prevention measures that are different from those recommended by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“While we strongly encourage members of the community to get the vaccine, in light of these considerations, UBC will not be making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students, faculty or staff, nor will UBC ask members of the campus community to disclose their vaccination status,” said university spokesperson Nathan Skolski.

UBCO’s vaccination policy is not out of the ordinary. The University of Toronto also has a similar policy, but is requiring students to be fully vaccinated before they can move into residence in the fall.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
