Christine Steeves receives a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Dorothy Gamble at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds mobile immunization clinic on June 15, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)

Christine Steeves receives a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Dorothy Gamble at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds mobile immunization clinic on June 15, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)

COVID-19 vaccines available in Sicamous today, no appointment needed

Up until 2 p.m. Aug. 12, the public can receive either first or second dose at the seniors centre

If you haven’t received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, today’s a good day to do it.

According to B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society is hosting a vaccine clinic today for which no appointments are required.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, the public can receive either vaccine dose at 1091 Shuswap Ave.

Read more: Sicamous using less water since 2017, new report shows

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Sicamous

Previous story
Summerland After Hours Clinic to close
Next story
Central Okanagan shatters record for most weekly cases again

Just Posted

Drought conditions in the rest of the Southern Interior increased in severity throughout July due to extremely low precipitation compared to normal, according to Agriculture Canada.
Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country and Penticton under exceptional drought, says Agriculture Canada

BC Wildfire Services incident commander Mark Healey said Thursday, Aug. 12, the White Rock Lake wildfire will grow. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Catastrophic White Rock Lake wildfire will grow: incident commander

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley issued a public reminder/warning in response to reports of discarded cigarette butts and careless burning. (File photo)
Person found torching weeds prompts public reminder, warning from Salmon Arm fire chief

The Township of Spallumcheen, following a recommendation from B.C. Wildfire Service, has again placed a number of properties within its boundaries on Evacuation Alert as of Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan township issues Evacuation Alert for specific areas