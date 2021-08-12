COVID-19 vaccines available in Sicamous today, no appointment needed

Up until 2 p.m. Aug. 12, the public can receive either first or second dose at the seniors centre

Christine Steeves receives a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Dorothy Gamble at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds mobile immunization clinic on June 15, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)

If you haven’t received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, today’s a good day to do it.

According to B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society is hosting a vaccine clinic today for which no appointments are required.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, the public can receive either vaccine dose at 1091 Shuswap Ave.

Read more: Sicamous using less water since 2017, new report shows

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Sicamous