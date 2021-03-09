B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

B.C. recorded 550 new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, with 182 of them the “variants of concern” that are being tracked by public health officials.

The surge in variant cases, identified by DNA analysis, began with 144 cases identified over the weekend, with the most in one day Tuesday.

“There have been 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 576 cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement March 9. “Of the total cases, 113 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 530 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 33 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 13 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.”

B.C.’s coronavirus vaccine program has reached 343,381 as clinics around the province are prepared for the start of mass public vaccination next week. Regional health authorities have started booking appointments for community vaccination clinics due to open March 15. People aged 90 and older in the community, and Indigenous people 65 and over, are making appointments for the first week, with those aged 85 and over to start calling next week.

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths as of Tuesday, one year after the first person died of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 1,393 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 249 people in hospital, 68 in intensive care.

One new health care facility outbreak, with at least one positive test, was reported at Fleetwood Place in Surrey. Outbreaks at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay and Fleetwood Villa in Surrey have been declared over.

“Now, with every new person who is vaccinated, we can take comfort in knowing with each immunization, we all benefit – Elders, seniors, families and communities,” Dix and Henry said. “Let’s keep moving forward and doing our part to put COVID-19 behind us.”

RELATED: Telus adding more call centre agents for vaccine rollout

RELATED: B.C. reports 144 variant COVID-19 cases over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions
Next story
Now not the time to talk about breaking with the monarchy, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Teacher Larissa Friesen’s Grade 2/3 class at Salmon Arm West Elementary won a contest for Canada’s kindest classroom. (Contributed)
Elementary class in Salmon Arm recognized nationally for acts of kindness

Salmon Arm West wins best Grade 2/3 class for kindness in Canada

From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)
Column: Girls rock 100-kilometre ski days at Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

Dr. John Woods submitted this photo taken on Family Day, Feb. 15, 2021, of people out on the frozen waters of Salmon Arm Bay, to the Salmon Arm Museum for its archives. By Woods’ count, more than 1,000 people took to the ice over the course of the day. <em>Image is from the John Woods Collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.</em>
Shuswap history in pictures: A day for the records

More than 1,000 people were out on the frozen Salmon Arm Bay on Family Day

The majority of Salmon Arm Council approved on March 8, 2021 the forwarding to the Agricultural Land Commission of a request from the owner of property at 2240 Highway 97B SE to subdivide it into two lots. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Request from Salmon Arm farmer to subdivide land will go to land commission

Majority of council approves forwarding the application to create lot for family member

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)
WATCH: Young talent on display in Okanagan music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

Adrian Dix
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions

The Martin St. clinic will open March 31 and will have doctors, nurse practitioner and social worker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo the Misunderstood Lake Monster was written by Don Levers and self-published in 1985. (Amazon)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Most Read