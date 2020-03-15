COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Canada, here’s what’s open, closed and not advised, especially in B.C.

As of Sunday, there were at least 313 cases in Canada, 73 of those in B..

Lush closes all stores

Natural bath, skincare and cosmetics retailer Lush announced Sunday it’s closing all 258 of its North American stores from March 16-29.

“We believe it’s our duty as an ethical business to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus and minimize the impact on our hardworking healthcare professionals,” the company said in a statement.

As such, we have decided to temporarily close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16 – 29. We are working through how we can best support our employees through these changes, ensuring regular pay for all staff during this period. — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) March 15, 2020

Universities and colleges go online

Thompson Rivers University became the latest institution to cancel face-to-face classes from March 16-20. The Kamloops university is just the latest to announce changes as a result of COVID-19. Earlier on Sunday, BCIT said it was moving classes online or suspending the ones that could not be moved from March 16-22. The University of the Fraser Valley paused all classes Sunday afternoon and SFU, UBC and the University of Victoria have all begun the move to remote learning for the rest of the term.

Starbucks turning to ‘to-go’ stores

The coffee shop chain will nix all seating and close some high-traffic stores to adhere to health official recommendations of social distancing.

All travellers asked to self-isolate

In a Sunday update, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam asked all travellers coming into Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. Canadians are also being asked to avoid non-essential travel and events larger than 250 people.

West Coast Amusements suspends tour

Usually spring marks the beginning of carnivals and amusement parks from West Coast Amusements, but this spring will be different. The company announced it is putting all events on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surrey closes all rec facilities

The City of Surrey is closing all recreational facilities, including libraries, ice rinks and pools to slow the spread of COVID-19

Fraser Health limits visitors

The health authority is bringing in stricter rules for how many people can accompany patients to its hospitals as it seeks to prevent outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Schools close in Alberta but not B.C.

Alberta announced Sunday that it was cancelling all K-12 and university classes, as well as licensed childcare

Aggressive new public health measures are underway province-wide to help slow the spread of #COVID19. Effective immediately, students are prohibited from attending Alberta K-12 schools & post-secondary institutions until further notice. https://t.co/sq9X3Ixrx2 pic.twitter.com/h4FB9RJegZ — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) March 15, 2020

