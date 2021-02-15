Lumby Days’ organizers have announced the 2021 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

COVID claims popular Okanagan festival for second straight year

Organizers hoping to be back with 65th annual Lumby Days in 2022

Whenever Lumby Days gets around to holding its 65th birthday celebration, it’s going to be one heck of a party.

For the second straight year, the popular event held in June has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Chairperson Merna Alexander made the announcement which has been shared on Facebook.

Last year was the first time in the event’s history that the event was forced to cancel. The theme for 2020 was going to be Happy Days.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cancels Lumby and Cherryville's biggest events


