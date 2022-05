Interior Health has not yet confirmed how many people have been infected

The Kelowna General Hospital reported an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of their wards on May 24.

The outbreak occurred in the 4W surgical ward. It is unclear how many cases were confirmed.

Previously on May 13, a COVID outbreak was declared in the hospital’s 3E surgical unit.

