A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

CP Rail train derails near Golden

This will be the third CP train derailment in recent years

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Golden on Dec. 23.

Seven tallow tank cars derailed at mile 25 with no major destruction caused nearby.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties and no dangerous goods that were involved. This isn’t the first time a similar incident occurred.

Last year, a CP train also derailed near the Town of Field and while that had incident has no casualties and injuries, it did leave the entire town with no power and forced to use emergency batteries.

Similarly in 2019, a large-scale investigation was opened when another derailment happening that ended up with three casualties. This specific incident happened only 50 km from Golden.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenTrain Derailment

Previous story
Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter
Next story
Video: B.C. couple get dance of a lifetime on stage at Kane Brown concert

Just Posted

Teagan Green, a member of the Salmon Arm Scouts Canada troop, is offering a New Year’s Eve childcare event, supervised by Scout leaders, on Dec. 31 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Scout hosts New Year’s Eve childcare to fundraise for South Korean trip

Kamloops police warn of scammers asking for money to help a loved one in legal trouble. (File photo)
Scammers in Kamloops demand in-person meeting with targets

Edgar Road leading up to the Larch Hills cross-country ski area was impassable due to sheer ice on Dec. 27 and the morning of Dec. 28. (John Thielman photo)
Calls for action after Shuswap’s Larch Hills nordic area inaccessible for over 24 hours

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter