Craft Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Ave in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Craft Beer Market in Kelowna to help out staff affected by COVID-19 layoffs

CRAFT is giving 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by layoffs

Kelowna’s Craft Beer Market is stepping up to help its employees affected by economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okanagan restaurant workers have been hit hard with layoffs as business closures spread into the food and beverage industry.

On March 17, many restaurants informed hourly staff that they would be closing for at least two weeks while the province and municipalities battle the spread of COVID-19.

To help make up for lost wages, CRAFT has decided to give 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by lay-offs.

“While we had to make some difficult decisions in the short term, we have kept a number of our Team Members employed and paid,” reads a statement by CRAFT on Instagram.

“We will continue to do our best to help our Team and to bring everyone back as soon as possible.⁣⁣⁣”

READ MORE: Kelowna couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

In addition, for any purchases of over $25, the restaurant will send you a $10 gift certificate to treat yourself once they reopen.

Most servers and bartenders rely on customer tips for their main source of income because waiting staff earn a minimum wage of $12.70, more than a dollar less than B.C.’s overall minimum wage of $13.85 an hour.

A simple purchase of a gift card will go a long way and will help support local businesses in Kelowna during these tough economic times.

To contribute, visit CRAFT’s online shop here.

READ MORE: Okanagan teacher teams up with special student to brighten people’s day during dark times

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii
Next story
COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

Just Posted

Column: It’s not panic to heed rational, informed strategies on COVID-19

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Update: Shuswap volunteer first responders stop responding

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

Sicamous residents urged to remain calm in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Terry Rysz urged residents to cooperate and heed government advice on the virus.

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Craft Beer Market in Kelowna to help out staff affected by COVID-19 layoffs

CRAFT is giving 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by layoffs

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Okanagan couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam has been docked in Honolulu since Mar. 19

LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

People in Summerland not all practicing social distancing

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Lake Country residents embrace the little things during COVID-19 pandemic

A look at some feel-good moments over the last week

Okanagan teacher teams up with special student to brighten people’s day during dark times

Ryan Price uses dance to help children with diverse abilities

Most Read