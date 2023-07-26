Crash blocks traffic on Vernon street

Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
A vehicle incident on 24th Street in Vernon has stalled traffic in both directions.

In front of Okanagan Spirits Distillery, an incident involving two vehicles has blocked both directions of traffic flow on 24th Street.

Police, fire and ambulance services are currently on scene.

A black pickup truck was seen missing an entire wheel.

A second black vehicle, an SUV, has partially gone over a cement medium, with significant front-end damage.

According to a reporter on scene, two people are being checked for injuries, although it does not appear to be major.

The Morning Star will update when provided with more information.

READ MORE: Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
