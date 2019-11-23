(Google Maps)

Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

DriveBC reported the highway closure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon

A stretch of Highway 1 in the Interior of B.C. has been closed due to an accident.

DriveBC reports that a collision has resulted in the closure of the highway just east of Chase inbetween Old Highway Earth Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.

Detours are available to bypass the road closure. There is currently no timeline for reopening, but an update on the accident is reported to be made around 4 p.m.

The collision has closed off both directions of traffic and Google Maps has marked about a six kilometre stretch of the highway to have been affected by the crash.

Check DriveBC for more updates.

Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

DriveBC reported the highway closure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon

Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

DriveBC reported the highway closure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon

