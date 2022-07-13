Highway 3 in Keremeos at Ashnola Road is closed in both directions due to a serious crash. (Google street view)

Update: Highway 3 re-opens after crash in Keremeos

The crash at Ashnola Road took place around 2:45 p.m.

Update 4 p.m.

Highway 3 in Keremeos has re-opened after a serious crash closed the road in both directions. DriveBC says both lanes are getting through but to expect major congestion in the area. Vehicles are backed up in both directions in the area.

tweet

3 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Keremeos after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., DriveBC posted that the highway was closed at Ashnola Road. An air ambulance has arrived on scene.

There is no detour available and no estimated time of re-opening.

The News will update the situation once more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Bike lane closes roads in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City responds to ‘disruptive and disrespectful use’ of Salmon Arm park
Next story
Train derailed near Kamloops

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm issued a statement saying the mayor, council and staff share the frustration of residents over the “disruptive and disrespectful” use of Blackburn Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City responds to ‘disruptive and disrespectful use’ of Salmon Arm park

Former NHLer Theo Fleury will be joined by Calgary Flames teammate Colin Patterson for a Victor Walk rally in support of the Breaking Free Foundation, slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Chris Young/CP photo)
Calgary Flames alumni headline Okanagan rallies

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar is coming home. Lazar, who has played in Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo and Boston, has signed a three-year NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks. (File photo)
Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

Martin LaBuda and fellow Rapattack members helped set up sandbag barriers around infrastructure at Canoe Beach on June 16, 2022. (File photo)
Shuswap Lake receding, expected to remain higher than usual for July