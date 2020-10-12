(Google Maps)

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

A collision has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 12).

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is severely delayed in both directions near Goudie Road.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Goudie Road.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors
Next story
Plans for a 34-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm include secondary suites

Just Posted

Man dies after Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm

A Sorrento man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene

Shuswap Santa Parade proposed for Salmon Arm

Planned parade route will avoid the city’s downtown

Plans for a 34-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm include secondary suites

Council considers rezoning a portion of 3.8-hectare site on 20th Avenue NE for suites

Column: Fletcher Park “speed humps” remind us driving is a privilege that comes with rules

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

A mountain biker reportedly broke her ankle on the trail; has been transported to hospital

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

Letter: Invest in green recovery plan, not pipeline

Writer argues Trans Mountain pipeline investment a step backwards

Shuswap history in pictures: Around the cenotaph

Do you remember when Salmon Arm’s cenotaph was fenced?

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

UPDATE: Woman returns home after leaving for a walk last night

Her family reported her missing she has post partum depression

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Most Read