Crash closes Highway 97 south of Vernon

Highway 97 is closed south of Vernon due to an accident. (Google Maps image)

A crash has forced the closure of Highway 97 about six kilometres south of Vernon.

According to DriveBC, the accident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between Clerke Road and Birnie Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 SB 6 km south of #VernonBC before Vista Rd due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, next update at 4:30 PM. More info: https://t.co/HF4EiljTr4 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2019

The road is closed with a detour available via Kal Lake Lookout Road. DriveBC estimates that the highway will be closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. The next DriveBC update is at 10 p.m.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident or any reported injuries.

