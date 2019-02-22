UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97A near Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

Update: 9:51 a.m.

A two-vehicle accident that forced the closure of Highway 97A south of Armstrong has resulted in serious injuries for three occupants.

“Three people were transported to the hospital,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department chief Ian Cummings.

Cummings said the injuries were serious in nature but didn’t provide any further details.

DriveBC said they will provide an update on when the road will be open at 12 p.m.

“Accident investigators were just on the scene but I expect it will be a while,” Cummings said.

A reporter is on the way to the scene of the accident.

Original

A crash has forced the closure of Highway 97A south of Armstrong.

According to DriveBC, a detour is available via Pleasant Valley Road. An update is expected at 10 a.m.

There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the collision.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Related: Kelowna teen dies in Highway 97 crash

More to come.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97A near Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

Most Read