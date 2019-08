A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and Loon Lake Road.

The accident occurred approximately 30 km west of Merritt.

Drive BC reports there are no alternative routes and an update is promised for 7 p.m.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

