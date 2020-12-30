Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)

Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow was falling in the area of the crash

Update 11:05 a.m:

The lane of the highway which had been closed is now open.

Original story:

A lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous as crews recover a vehicle which slid into the ditch and rolled over.

Drive BC reports the westbound lane is closed to traffic near the highway’s intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

Read More: Freezing to death seen sometimes as welcome option for Salmon Arm man

Read More: Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

A witness who passed the accident before 8 a.m. noted that it was snowing very heavily and multiple police, ambulance, road rescue and fire department vehicles were at the scene.

Drive BC’s next update on the accident is expected at 9:45 a.m. Motorists are being advised to watch for traffic control in the area.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020
Next story
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Just Posted

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow was falling in the area of the crash

John Lee, 28, who lives in a makeshift shelter at the outskirts of Salmon Arm, eats his Christmas dinner on Dec. 25, 2020 while he talks about his life and what could have made a difference in his past. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Freezing to death seen sometimes as welcome option for Salmon Arm man

Fighting drug addiction, living rough through cold winter make survival a struggle

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

The Shuswap Music Festival will be streamed online in 2021 with group performances put on hold. (File photo)
Shuswap Music Festival moving online for 2021

The festival will not accept group entries from groups such as choirs next year

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Penticton father-son-duo Ken and Ben collaborated to write a new children’s book called the “The Cherry Bandit.” (Contributed)
Okanagan father-son-duo collaborate to write Naramata-set children’s book

The Cherry Bandit is based on Ken Miller’s experiences raising his son on Cherry Orchard

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating North Okanagan death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Most Read