UPDATE: Traffic remains slow along Highway 97 near Peachland

Traffic is now single-lane alternating south of Peachland

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Traffic south of Peachland is now single-lane alternating and traffic is moving slowly.

A witness on scene has reported two ambulances have left the scene with their emergency lights off.

It is not known whether either of those ambulances were transporting people injured in the crash.

The RCMP supervisor has also left the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:50 p.m.

A vehicle incident has brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.

DriveBC is reporting a crash along the highway at the intersection with Hardy Street just south of Peachland. Highway 97 is closed for 4.4 kilometres between Brent Road and Renfrew Road.

Drivers stuck in the traffic jam report traffic is stopped completely. One witness on scene says the line of cars may be a number of “kilometres long.”

It is not yet known if anybody was injured in the collision.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and will send updated information at 2 p.m.

More to come.

UPDATE: Traffic remains slow along Highway 97 near Peachland

