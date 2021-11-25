Area where crash took place. (Google)

Crash impacts Highway 97C near Logan Lake, evacuees told to avoid

The City of Merritt is asking evacuees not to go to Kelowna or Penticton

A vehicle incident on Highway 97C near Logan Lake has closed the road.

Crews are en route to the area.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the Mamette Lake area between Logan Lake and Merritt.

The City of Merritt is advising evacuees to avoid this Highway not attempt to access Kelowna or Penticton at this time.

It is advised those evacuating from the flooded area should travel to Salmon Arm via Highway 1 to access Emergency Social Services.

