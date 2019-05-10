Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 near Swan Lake Friday morning due to a crash. (Stephanie Stecyk/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital in MVI near Swan Lake

A crash that closed Highway 97 just north of Vernon is now clear.

The two-vehicle incident near Meadowlark Road took place shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews were quick to the scene and several patients were transported to hospital.

“It’s just past Swan Lake Nurseryland close to the scales,” said Stephanie Stecyk, who was stuck in traffic as she headed to Vernon.

“I think they are trying to turn traffic around to take the back road.”

Traffic was backed up in both directions as the highway was reduced to single-lane both directions, and Pleasant Valley Road was also congested.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue crews control traffic on Highway 97 just north of Vernon Friday at noon while a crash is cleared. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

