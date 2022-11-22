Crash slows traffic on Highway 1 west of Sorrento, knocks out power

A vehicle crash on Highway 1 has caused a power outage near Sorrento.
DriveBC is warning drivers of a motor-vehicle incident between Squilax Turtle Valley Road and Des Fosses Road on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. Traffic has been reduced to single lane alternating.
Witnesses report the crash involved a semi tractor trailer and a power pole.
According to BC Hydro, a motor vehicle accident was responsible for a power outage at 10:39 a.m. on Nov. 22, affecting 950 customers west of Squilax-Anglemont Road.
