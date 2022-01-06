An icicle formed on a highway camera at Highway 97 in Kaleden, near Penticton at 8 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022. (DriveBC)

Crashes increase 138% in January in Southern Interior

On average, there are close to 130 crashes in the region this winter month

ICBC is warning drivers in the Southern Interior that crashes are more than twice as likely to occur in January due to people driving too fast for the road conditions.

With more snow on its way for the region, ICBC is urging drivers to adjust their driving and ensure their vehicle is ready for the road conditions.

Crashes due to driving too fast increases 138 per cent in January compared to October (126 vs. 53 crashes) as the weather worsens. This is the largest increase seen throughout the province.

The region has been pummelled by snowstorm after snowstorm coupled with being in a deep freeze with -10 C and colder temperatures.

In Sicamous alone, RCMP attended to 10 vehicles that had slipped off the road and eight collisions due to icy roads between Jan. 4 and 5.

In bad weather, slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times to help you and your passengers stay safe.

READ MORE: Icy roads cause chaos in Sicamous

Snow is in the forecast in the region for the next couple of days.

READ MORE: More white stuff on its way

