The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

The fire is 44,000 hectares in size

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

Tuesday marks one month since the blaze started and since than, it has grown to 44,000 hectares in size and remains out of control.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 195 properties on evacuation alert and 13 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

BC Wildfire Services is working with U.S. partners on this blaze as it recently crossed into the United States.

READ MORE: High levels of E.coli prompts swimming advisory at Penticton beach

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked
Next story
Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos

Just Posted

At right, Althea Mongerson, sponsorship marketing coordinator with the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, gives a hand Aug. 19, 2023 to volunteer coordinators Jasmine Skubiak, next to her, and Emily Valentini as they take down banners. (Martha Wickett photo)
Salmon Arm festival cancellation ‘definitely the right decision’

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)
New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk

Volunteers Kelly Renolds, Brittany Vandergaag, Bruce Hunchak, Krista Hyde, Kienna Hyde, Kingston Hyde, Jessie Salm, Jesse Scrimbit, Chelsea Vange and Quinn Carson are joined by Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson (centre) as they collect donations for North Shuswap evacuees at the Red Barn Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Kim Siegrist-Hyde photo)
Sicamous community steps up to collect donations for wildfire evacuees

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones