Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks with the media following Question Period in Ottawa on December 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada needs a coast-to-coast energy corridor where it would be easy to build pipelines and power lines.

In a speech laying out his economic vision before the next election, the opposition leader says having one dedicated route would make it easier to approve major new energy projects.

He says all planning and consulting would be done up front so industry wouldn’t have to submit “complicated” route proposals for new transmission lines and pipelines.

Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030.

READ MORE: B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

He says if the Conservatives win the next election, he’ll kill the infrastructure bank the Liberals created, end corporate handouts and scrap the federal carbon tax.

The Toronto speech is the second in a series of five Scheer is using to introduce major Conservative policies well ahead of the election due in October.

The Canadian Press

