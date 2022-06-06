‘Creative, unique’: Salmon Arm council likes housing plan with community garden

An aerial view of a 10-unit rental complex planned for 1231 1st St. SE shows 1st Street SE to the right. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A plan for 10 rental units on First Street SE in Salmon Arm has been described by city council members as unique, creative and interesting.

The 0.7-acre parcel at 1231 First St. SE, owned by AR Broadview Holdings Ltd. with agent Lake Monster Studio: Architecture + Design, currently contains a single-family house.

The city’s planning department describes the proposed buildings as a modern row-housing form. They have pitched “saw tooth” roof lines, and are comprised of two five-plexes, both of which are adjacent to a common parking area.

All the units will be rental units that will be secured with a covenant so the units can’t be sold.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she’s really pleased with the plans.

“I’ve seen other ones in big cities where they have created buildings like this that look like three townhouses that have hidden multiple suites inside, which is a really creative and interesting way to do it, and I love the landscaping… It’s not just a rental unit, they really are building homes for people. So well done.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks the location is perfect, with other residential buildings nearby and within walking distance of amenities.

Harrison said he was especially intrigued by the landscaping plan.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen one from this company before but there are some really unique, cool things in the landscape plan. Like a vegetative retaining wall and a community garden to be included in the landscape plan and the plan overall. So those are fabulous amenities I think, especially for rental units, so they will have access to growing their own food if they wish.”

Those council members present voted unanimously to forward the proposal to the next meeting of council. Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Tim Lavery were absent.

