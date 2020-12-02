Cremated human remains found off Vernon hiking trail

RCMP seek to find next of kin, release photo to public to help ID

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)

Ashes of a cremated person were found near a popular hiking trail in Vernon in October and now, police are looking to identify a next of kin.

A person hiking the BX Falls trail found what they thought was a broken urn and a bag containing cremated human remains on Oct. 15, 2020, and called police.

When a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived, they found the bag containing ashes and pieces of a broken decorative box believed to have held the ashes.

“At this time, it is unclear how the items ended up here, however, based on the location and the manner in which they were found, police do not believe this was the intended resting place for the remains,” media relations officer Chris Terleski said in a Dec. 2 statement.

“The container has deteriorated after being exposed to the elements, however, we are hoping the unique pattern printed on the lid, depicted in the photograph, will be recognized and someone will come forward,” Terleski said.

Police would like to return the remains to the rightful owner for proper internment and are appealing to the public for their assistance. If you have information that may assist police in this matter, please contact Constable Steven McCarthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

READ MORE: Pandemic parking plan at SilverStar irks season pass holders

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite $381.6 B deficit, better days are coming: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity
Next story
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm museum has put together a map and walking tour guide allowing residents to get some exercise while learning about local history. (Submitted)
Take a walk through Salmon Arm’s history

Museum staff have put together a map and accompanying guide to local landmarks.

santa.
Morning Start: Santa Claus has an official pilot’s license

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

A happy, well-fed bear cub plays in the grass in northern B.C. (John Marriott photo)
Bear witness: Salmon Arm’s John Marriott offers intimate look at black, polar and grizzly bears

Sarah Elmeligi and Marriott’s What Bears Teach Us explores bear/human co-existence

Brent Ross poses with his dog Jack who died over the weekend after asphyxiating on a ball. Ross hopes his experience serves as a cautionary tale to other dog owners. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man warns others after dog dies from choking on a ball

Brent Ross grieving the sudden loss of Jack, a healthy, seven-year-old chocolate lab

The District of Sicamous is holding a contest to find the best-decorated homes and businesses in town.
Sicamous launches contest to find best-decorated home or business

Entry is open on Sicamous’ website until Dec. 11.

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

The Kelowna RCMP has recovered a replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa after it was stolen from a local business. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP recover ‘Mona Lisa’

A local business had a replica Mona Lisa stolen from their business last month

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Okanagan city rolls out free curbside pick up parking

12 locations in Vernon intended to help retail and dining sectors amid COVID-19

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)
Cremated human remains found off Vernon hiking trail

RCMP seek to find next of kin, release photo to public to help ID

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Wear a mask for the benefit of all

If this virus latches onto one of your cells, it takes over the RNA and DNA and makes you sick

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Most Read