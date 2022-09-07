Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)

Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender

Video on social media wrongly identifying Oliver Ole Langelid has caused undue harassment

A Creston man is being unfairly harassed due to a case of mistaken identity.

In August, the Creston RCMP issued a release seeking wanted criminal Oliver Ole Langelid.

Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant for charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

READ MORE: Creston man wanted for sex crimes

The RCMP are still searching for Langelid and requesting information from the public on his movements and whereabouts.

Last week, a video was posted on social media identifying the wrong person.

“We have received multiple tips from the public about a video circulating on social media,” said Const. Brett Urano.

“The video wrongly identifies a man driving a pink, blue, purple, and yellow car as Langelid.”

Urano said the RCMP has spoken to and identified this man to confirm that he is not the wanted Langelid. However, because of this video being posted and shared on social media, he has been unfairly harassed by members of the community.

“Any reports of harassment are investigated,” said Urano.

“[We] are urging anyone who has republished and shared this video wrongly identifying this man, to please remove it from their social media sites.”

Langelid was seen in Creston and has failed to attend court for the alleged charges.

He is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

To report any information on Langelid and his whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP Report: Callers report creepy spiders and howling dogs

Creston ValleyRCMP

Previous story
Vehicle rolls over in front of Vernon mall
Next story
Smoke fills the sky from the Heather Lake wildfire near Princeton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Matthew Tovell (right) makes a glove save with Vernon Vipers veteran forward Luke Pakulak causing a disturbance in front during Salmon Arm’s 4-2 BCHL pre-season win Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Shorthanded success lifts Salmon Arm Silverbacks over Vernon Vipers

Sicamous RCMP impounded their third vehicle in less than a week on Sept. 5 due to drivers being ticketed for driving at more than twice the posted speed limit. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP impound third vehicle in 5 days for extreme speeds on Highway 1

Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous undergoes upgrades in time for new school year. Dale Brodoway and Daylon Gray were busy doing finishing touches on Sept. 1, 2022 (Andrea Horton-Eagle Valley News)
Gender neutral washrooms among building upgrades for Sicamous high school

Buckerfield’s Urban Agriculture Series at the Salmon Arm Fair will offer all kinds of information including how to help residents grow food in small and large spaces, just as this community garden at the Salvation Army Food Bank is doing. (Shuswap Food Action photo)
‘Get Growing’: Salmon Arm Fair to help more residents grow food