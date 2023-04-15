Heavy equipment removes grass, soil and a tree from the site of a former tent encampment off 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm after the last tent vacated the spot on Friday, April 14. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Crew works on soccer field in Salmon Arm once last tenter leaves site

City staff will determine if it’s ready to be used for the youth soccer season

The tent that has remained at the soccer fields adjoining Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has gone, so work has begun on the fields.

The tent, its occupants and belongings vacated the site on Friday, April 14.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said while it took some time, “the camper moved on his own accord.” Niewenhuizen said he did not have an update regarding interactions with the camper.

The tree at the site was removed due to the “excavation and reinstatement works in the area of the encampment.”

City staff have been performing a safety sweep of the field; once it’s complete they will determine if the field can be used, Niewenhuizen said.

City council declared the tents should move by March 15 and most did within a few days of the deadline – except the largest one.

