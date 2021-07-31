Crews at Brenda Creek wildfire preparing for changing winds, increased fire behaviour

The fire remains at an estimated size of 824 hectares and continues to burn out of control

While smokey air conditions may lift later this afternoon, fire crews tackling the Brenda Creek wildfire are preparing for a change in winds and an increase in fire behaviour as a result, according to a Saturday update (July 31) from BC Wildfire Service.

“As temperatures peak in the afternoon, fire suppression efforts may be challenged,” said BC Wildfire.

The fire remains at an estimated size of 824 hectares and continues to burn out of control. There are 33 firefighters on site today, assisted by two support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers.

Crews are supported by three helicopters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and members from BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team.

The focus for crews continues to be on patrolling and extinguishing any hot spots along the powerlines. Northeast of the fire perimeter, crews are working on a 100 per cent mop-up on a small outbreak beyond the guard.

Along a guard located on the south of the fire perimeter, crews are patrolling and utilizing a skidder to extinguish hot spots. They’re also constructing a 25-foot blackline — an area between the fire barrier and the main fire where no combustible fuels remain — along the Brenda Lake West Road, once danger tree assessments have been completed in the area.

An evacuation order remains in effect by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for 43 properties in Electoral Area H. An evacuation alert is also in place for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is continuing the evacuation alert for properties, three recreational camping areas and Crown land within the West Electoral Area, south of Highway 97C and northwest of Peachland.

