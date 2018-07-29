BC Wildfire says the Snowy Mountain wildfire is very visible from Cawston. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Crews attack north flank of Snowy Mountain fire

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained

Activity on the Snowy Mountain wildfire, burning south of Keremeos, increased significantly yesterday.

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire moved downslope on the north flank into a grassy area and helicopters are being used to cool the fire.

Related: Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

On Sunday a 20-person crew will be establishing a hand guard on the north flank with support from air tankers. As well, planned hand ignitions will be conducted. A remote camera continues to provide real time imaging to assist in monitoring the fire.

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted
Next story
Mount Eneas wildfire under control

Just Posted

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Chris Meikle joins Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm campaign slate

Women’s co-op opens new art gallery

Shuswap artists create opportunity in downtown Salmon Arm

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Crews completing helipad to help attack Placer Mountain wildfire

The fire, burning south of Princeton, is an estimated 1,017 hectares

Mount Eneas wildfire under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

Crews attack north flank of Snowy Mountain fire

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained

Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

The wildfire that started from two youths playing with a lighter is being held

Column: The effects of diet on gout

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Letter: Tough talk on Trudeau’s claims

We have a Prime Minister in Canada that could not reach a… Continue reading

Column: Making plans by the sun and the moon

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

Most Read