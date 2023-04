RCMP and Penticton Fire are currently on scene

A grass fire sparked near Penticton’s Munson Mountain on Friday, April 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

Update: 5 p.m.

Penticton Fire Department has cleared the scene.

The incident is now in the hands of BC Wildfire, crews said.

Original: 4:10 p.m.

A large grass fire sparked in Penticton on Friday, April 14, between Upper Bench Road and Munson Avenue.

Crews responded to the blaze just after 4 p.m.

Smoke is visible in the area.

RCMP and Penticton Fire are currently on scene.

