Update: Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

Update 3:05 p.m. July 29.
According to Tappen/Sunnybrae Fire Chief Ryan Gray crews from the White Lake, Shuswap and Tappen/Sunnybrae Fire departments nearly have the fire extinguished. Gray said the affected building is a residence. A witness on the scene said the building was seriously damaged.
Original story:
Crews are battling a structure fire along the Myers frontage road in Carlin near the school and community hall.
A witness passing the scene on the highway said six fire trucks were already fighting the fire and another two were seen racing to their aid.
More to come.
