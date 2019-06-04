Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

The BC Wildfire Service are taking action to extinguish a fire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap.
Fire crews responded overnight to the 0.8 hectare wildfire on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 km southwest of Sorrento; they say the blaze is visible from the Trans-Canada Highway.
According to the wildfire service’s Twitter feed, four additional firefighters are currently responding to the fire.
It is suspected the fire is human-caused.
In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.
