Crews called out to ice rescue on Kal Lake

Skaters safe but Vernon and area residents urged not to go out on the thin ice

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were called out to an ice rescue Monday.

Some people skating on Kalamalka Lake just off Kal Beach fell through the ice.

SAR was called out around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, along with the Coldstream Fire Department.

“All subjects were safe,” reports SAR as the subjects were able to get out of the frigid waters on their own.

But the incident has prompted a reminder that it is not safe to be out on the ice.

“The ice is very thin,” said David Sturgeon, Coldstream fire chief. “The district (Coldstream) is going to put up signs tomorrow (Tuesday) reminding not to be on the ice.”

The lake partially froze over on the weekend.

Much of the frozen ice was broken up though on Sunday for the Polar Bear Swim.