The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

213 wildland firefighters continue to battle the blaze

  • Aug. 7, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

It was a challenging night for crews on the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Winds caused turmoil on the northeast flank while the south flank saw spotting.

BC Wildfire says no structures were damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday, though.

Crews have been assigned to hold the fire to the north of the Highway 3 corridor and hand lines are being established along Olalla Creek Forest Service Road in preperation for planned ignitions.

More than 500 properties are on evacuation order and more than another 1,000 are on alert around the 5,903 hectare blaze.

Over 200 firefighters, 16 helicopters, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are currently battling the fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresPenticton

Previous story
Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

Just Posted

A four-person B.C. Wildfire Service crew will patrol and monitor a .04 hectare-sized wildfire classified as under control Sunday, Aug. 7, near Kingfisher east of Enderby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck - file photo)
Small wildfire east of Enderby under control

A federal grant worth $12.5 million will help Splatsin develop almost all of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. (Jacob Brett file photo)
Major federal funds for Splatsin to develop rail trail

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

Meaghan and Marc Zaichkowsky recently opened their new home-based business Ricochet Brewing on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple ricochet from injury to launch new home-based brewery