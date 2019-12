Streetlight bent at intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Ford Road

Crews were on hand at the Trans-Canada Highway and Ford Road on Dec. 30, dealing with a downed metal street light in Tappen. (Wayne Masters photo)

Crews were on site in Tappen removing a damaged light standard after it was struck by a vehicle.

A witness says the standard was hit hard by the vehicle Dec. 30 and bent nearly in half.

It is the light standard that illuminates the Ford Road intersection. Crews took it down so it wouldn’t endanger traffic.

