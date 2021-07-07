Crews developing guards around 2 wildfires near Big White

The Long Loch wildfire is being held, while the Derrickson Lake wildfire has not seen any growth

Fire crews are working to establish separate guards around two wildfires burning north of Big White.

With the help of heavy equipment, BC Wildfire Service said that crews today (July 7) have begun to build a guard around the Long Loch wildfire, which is measured at 60 hectares in size. That fire is currently being held, BC Wildfire confirmed.

Yesterday, crews began the construction of a guard around the Derrickson Lake wildfire. The work continues today, as 20 personnel and a helicopter are on sight building the guard and fighting the flames.

Despite being categorized as out of control, BC Wildfire said the fire — measured at 1,140 hectares — has not seen any growth in the past day.

